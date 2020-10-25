Menu
Moline - Irene O'Donnell, 88, of Moline, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at UP Trinity, Rock Island.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be 10am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. A celebration of life for William and Irene O'Donnell will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Irene was born October 27, 1931 in Moline, the daughter of Peter and Joanna (Schoofs) Roelens. She married William J. O'Donnell on September 4, 1950 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2020.

While attending school, Irene received the American Legion Award. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline and enjoyed cooking and baking. She always said that her greatest accomplishment was her three daughters.

Survivors include her children, Kathie VanEchaute, Moline, Paula (Steven) Rogers, Milan and Judy (Bruce) Woodburn, Manistique, MI; grandchildren, Abby (Brad) VanZoeren, Emily (Aron) Sikarskie and Andy (Heather) Gall and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael VanEchaute, sister, Anna and brothers, Albert, Maurice, Danny and Joe.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL 61265
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
