Mable Jane Harvey

November 23, 1928 - October 23, 2020

Mable Jane Harvey of Moline, IL, passed away sometime in the middle of the night, October 23, 2020, at the age of 91.

She'd been in ill health for the last few years due to a cumulative series of small strokes but thankfully she was still lucid until almost the end.

Services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4 pm, Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL with visitation starting at 2 pm until 4pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery of Rock Island, Rock Island, IL

Memorials may be made to Moline Public Library.

She was born November 23, 1928 in Benton, Illinois, to Lawrence and Josephine (Aaron) Gulley, being the oldest and only girl in a family of seven children. After meeting Robert Harvey in May of 1947, they married in August after a three-month courtship. On August 29, 2020, they celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Mable was an avid reader and enjoyed television programs devoted to ancestry such as "Finding Your Roots". She wrote about the poverty of those early years in A DOLLAR MORE, a book her family helped her co-publish at the age of 90. Many know her from her duties at the Moline Public Library. She was employed by InTouch and later did volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity.

She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Jill Flowers, Moline, IL and a son Bradley Joe (Joyce) Harvey, Portland, TN, five grandchildren: Nikki Rose, Kristin LaMaack (Josh), Josie Harvey, Wade Hansen (Amanda), Sara Flowers, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-and-step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, her parents, four brothers and a son-in-law.

