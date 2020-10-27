Arliss E. Stone

October 18, 1925-October 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Arliss E. Stone, 95, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home at Friendship Manor. Services for Mrs. Stone will be 10 am, Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where the service will be live-streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-RockIsland. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Friendship/Memory Care Unit at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Those attending services must wear a facemask and maintain social distancing.

Arliss was born on October 18, 1925 in Rock Island, a daughter of Arthur and Charlotte (Danielson) Feldhahn. She married Rolland "Burt" Stone on April 14, 1946 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2009. Mrs. Stone was a homemaker. In later years, Arliss worked as a playground supervisor at Eugene Field School. She was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed camping, crafts and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Deb (Randy) McMurray, Rock Island, Craig (Mary) Stone, Davenport and Burt (Mardeen) Stone, Moline; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; a brother, Alvin Feldhahn, Chandler, AZ.; and many nieces and nephews.

Arliss was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burt; son, David; brothers, Edward and Bill Feldhahn; and a sister, Joyce Peters.

The family would like to thank the staff of New Friendship/Memory Care Unit for the care they gave Arliss.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.