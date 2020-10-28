Lowell Tidwell

October 25, 1931-October 26, 2020

Lowell Tidwell, 89, of Moline, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be held one-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Lowell was born on October 25, 1931, in Guin, AL, the son of John and Elvira (Tucker) Tidwell. He married Geraldine Dolleslager on November 26, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Moline. Lowell was a Plow Planter for John Deere for 36 years, where he retired in 1984. After retirement Lowell and his son owned and operated T&T Machine Shop in Moline. He and Geraldine spent 24 winters in Okeechobee, FL. Lowell was a member of Union Congregational Church, Moline. He loved to go hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his sons, Michael (Peggy) Tidwell, Randy (Dawn) Tidwell, and Brian (Sue) Tidwell; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, siblings, Doris (Bernice) Terry, and Larry (Chris) Tidwell; and very special friend Mary Krier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.