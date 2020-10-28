Kenneth "Kenny" D. Edie

August 28, 1931-October 26, 2020

CORDOVA-Kenneth "Kenny" D. Edie, 89, of Cordova, IL, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Face coverings will be required. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, funeral services Friday will be private. A recording of the funeral will be available for viewing by visiting Kenny's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com on Friday afternoon. Burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cordova Fire Department or the National Kidney Foundation.

Ken was born August 28, 1931 in Mullen, Nebraska, the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Ann (Passiq) Edie. He married Ila Mae Craton on August 29, 1952 in Port Byron. She preceded him in death in 2016. He worked at John Deere Harvester for 36 years, retiring in 1987. He served on the Cordova Fire Department for many years.

Kenny loved life. His family and friends always came first. He had many interests including playing cards, picks and rolle bolle, gardening and canning, fishing, following the St. Louis Cardinals, politics, and spending winters in Arizona with his wife Mae.

Ken is survived by his children, Rick (Pat) Edie, Erie, Bobbi Edie (Rhonda), Davenport, Penny (Jeff) Crane, Cordova, Michelle (Shawn) Wilson, Fenton; sister, Carol Barry; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ila Mae; and siblings, Lareta Gladbach, Larry Edie and Raymond Lavern Edie. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.