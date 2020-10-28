Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
Julie Dailey
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Julie Dailey

March 4, 1958-October 25, 2020

EAST MOLINE-A visitation to celebrate the life of Julie Dailey, 62, of East Moline, IL, will be 1-3 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. She died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at University Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City, IA.

Julie Jennings was born March 4, 1958, in Boise, ID, the daughter of Verle L. and Goldie M. (Mondy) Jennings. She worked at the Village Inn, Moline, for many years. She loved her friends and family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her best friend, James Presson, Maquoketa, IA; children, Patti (Jace) Bowley, Port Byron, IL, David Harrod, Boise, ID, and Bill Harrod, East Moline; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Hutchison, Melba, ID, and Donna Potter, Boise; "adopted daughter" Sarah Able, Davenport, IA; and her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and brother in-law, Marvin Hutchison

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
