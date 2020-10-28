Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Ash

Daniel Ash

July 11, 1968-October 24, 2020

PEORIA-Daniel Ash, age 52, of Peoria, passed away at 7:35 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital.

Born July 11, 1968 in Rock Island, he was a son to Dean and Mary (Fulscher) Ash. On October 15, 1994 he married Dana Kelly. Dan worked as a Checker for Caterpillar. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Star Wars Fan. He loved Ford Mustangs, steam engines, geology and all things nature. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his parents Dean and Mary Ash of Moline; wife Dana of Peoria; two daughters: Monica and Samantha of Peoria; one sister Christine (Troy) Olivier of Rochester, NY two brothers: Michael (Wendy) Ash of Mapleton and Edward Ash of Moline; seven nephews and one niece.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Church with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father Stephen Willard will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Dan's memory may be made to the Education Fund for his children C/O CEFCU Bank or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Oct
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Oct
29
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Oct
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Dane Clark
October 26, 2020
I haven't seen Dan for many years, but I remember Dan as a wonderful person, caring & loving father & an amazing friend.
Dane Clark
Friend
October 26, 2020
We morn sharing life with you on this journey through life, yet we believe in the Hope of everlasting life in Christ Jesus. Knowing your Faithfulness to the end, is the legacy of Hope that will sustain us in our grief. Thank you Daniel
October 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to you all. Many memories growing up across the street from Dan and his family.
Kelly Noecker McCunn
Neighbor
October 25, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this. Danny lived across the street from my family in Orion. So many great memories of growing up together. He will be missed. Prayers to the entire family.
Kristin Noecker Coers
Neighbor
October 25, 2020