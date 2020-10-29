Menu
Michael Webb
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1950
DIED
October 26, 2020

Michael Webb

December 31, 1950-October 26, 2020

Michael Webb, age 69 grew up in Moline, Illinois, raised his family for 20 years in Mundelein, Illinois and lived for the past 12 years in Kerrville, Texas. He passed away on October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Moore) of 47 years. Loving father of Steph, Andy, Bekah and Vicki. Cherished son of Barb Webb and the late Herb Webb. Brother of Dann, Colleen, Kerri and Eileen. Friend to many. Mike was a listener and a learner, sharing what he knew (whether or not you wanted him to). He was strong-willed, but usually right. He was incredibly thoughtful offering sound advice. He would ponder after a conversation and offer the perfect missing detail. As a man of faith, he served in his church communities wherever he lived. He had a career as a builder, something he enjoyed in his retirement as well, always with a project on deck. Mike had many interests - music, sports, golfing, nature and particularly the power of words. To Mike, family was everything. He was so in love with Margaret and took great pride in all his children and grandchildren. Though the last few years of his life he struggled with his health, he always found time to talk to people. Since Mike had ties in Illinois and Texas, there will be a few celebrations of his life. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 8134 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216. Viewable via livestream (link Coming). A memorial visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday November 6, 2020 at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176, 2 blocks West of Rt 45) Mundelein.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Holy Spirt Catholic Church
8134 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas
Nov
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060
Nov
7
Funeral Mass
St. Bede's Church
, Ingleside, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Mike was a true good guy with a great sense of humor. I had a nice conversation with him at our 50 year class reunion, catching up. We talked about his health & his life in Texas. My sincere deep sympathy to Peggy & children. You will be in our prayers. RIP Mike.
Charlie & Deanna Johannes
Classmate
October 28, 2020
So very sorry Peggy and Andy. Prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Lori Banner
Friend
October 28, 2020
Eileen, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother Michael. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Amber Hinton-Sones
Friend
October 28, 2020
I know Mr. Webb through stories, mostly humorous ones, Vicki has told over the years. Those stories revealed his warmth and fierce fatherly love. I felt the immensity of his personhood and his family's love in each story. I feel your pain.
Angela Balanag
Friend
October 28, 2020
Vicki - Sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved father. It sounds like he was a source of inspiration and guidance to your career and life. I hope many of his memories comfort and lift you and your family in your time of sorrow. - Beth Suehr (English teacher at GCHS)
Beth Suehr
Coworker
October 28, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family.
Michael De Grande
Friend
October 28, 2020
A brother and dear friend, forever in our hearts. Rest in angels wings Mike, love you dearly.
Colleen & Bruce Watts
Brother
October 27, 2020
Michael was a faithful servant. The Lord welcomed him home. Michael will always be remembered lovingly by family and friends. Peace and love to the Webb family.
Chris Mors
Friend
October 27, 2020