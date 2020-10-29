Richard A. Ireland

October 24, 1932 - October 23, 2020

Knoxville - Richard A. Ireland, 87, North Henderson died Friday October 23, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home one day short of his 88th birthday.

Richard was born October 24, 1932 in Galesburg, the son of William and Mary Ireland of Gilson. He attended Knoxville Schools. He was a veteran and having in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Richard married Mary C. Patterson in February 1955 in Alexis.

He retired as a Teamster in 1989, driving a truck for Dohrn Transfer and Gunther/Cedar Construction along with raising corn and soybeans on the family farm in North Henderson.

Richard loved his car clubs, tractor clubs, and many coffee friends and will be missed by all.

Richard is survived by his wife Mary, and two children, a son, John (Nadine) of Atlanta Georgia and a daughter Marcia (Mick) Greenman of Rio.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Richard wishes were to be cremated. Watson Thomas Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.watsonthomas.com.