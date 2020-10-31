Menu
Betty Jane Rhodes

March 11, 1935-October 29, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Betty Jane Rhodes, 85, of Coal Valley, IL, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Genesis, Silvis. There will be no services.

Betty Newton was born March 11, 1935, in Muscatine, IA, the daughter of Chester "Chet" and Dorothy (Hill) Newton. She married Howard Dean Rhodes October 12, 1951, in Muscatine. He died May 22, 2005.

Betty loved being with her family, doing crafts, fishing, shopping, traveling, and playing cards. She was a loving and caring mother and a good friend. She always said that: "I DID IT MY WAY!"

Survivors include her children, Dennis Dean Rhodes (Wanda Miller); Coal Valley, Dolly (Michael) Wilson, Milan, IL, Dusty (Shiela) Rhodes, Milan, and Darrin Rhodes, Coal Valley; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and siblings, Larry Newton, East Moline, IL, Patty (Dave) Weeks, Silvis, IL, and Steve (Karen) Newton, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Doug Rhodes and Derrick Rhodes; and siblings,Phyllis (John) Gordy, and Roland Newton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 31, 2020.
