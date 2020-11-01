Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly E. Norton
Beverly E. Norton, 86, of Aledo, Illinois died Saturday October 31, 2020 in her home. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fippinger Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We were deeply surprised and saddened by the news of our good friends' passing. She was A very good friend to us, always in a good mood, cheerful and optimistic. Although we are far away in miles we were always close to her. We will miss her.
Yvonne and Richard Larson
November 1, 2020