Claire Jean Hannah

February 17, 1949-October 30, 2020

PORT BYRON-Claire Jean Hannah, 71, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in LeClaire. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Claire was born February 17, 1949 in Anna, IL, the daughter of Earl and Betty (Butler) Ditto. She married Calvin Lawrenz to which 3 children were born. They later divorced and she married Jim D. Hannah on October 27, 1990. Claire worked as a tax preparer both in her own business and for Fromi Tax Service in Moline. She loved to play Yahtzee and watch Law & Order and Chicago PD. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed arts & crafts, decorating her home and had a love for candles.

Claire is survived by her children, Dawn (Donald) Silvers, Moline, Renee (Daniel) McGinty, LeClaire, Chris (Amy) Lawrenz, Delmar, IA, Brandi (Michael) Galinowski, South Bend, IN; grandchildren, James Baker, Danielle Keel, Elizabeth Silvers, Allison Silvers, Hunter Fox, Madeline McGinty, Abigail McGinty, Samuel McGinty, Brenden Lawrenz, Laura Sutton, Emily Sutton, James Lawrenz and Tyler Galinowski; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Ditto, Carolyn (Robert) McKanna, John Ditto, Margie Moffitt, Annette (Matt) Sweetman, Diana (Darryl) Worley, and Lorena (Brad) Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents, and sister, Barbara Ditto. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com