MOLINE-Maynard Ellison, 79, of Moline, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home peacefully surrounded by his children at his bedside.
A private family memorial service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
Maynard was born on June 8, 1941, in Galesburg, IL, the son of Maynard and Anastasia (Joseph) Ellison. In 1979, he began the Maynard Ellison Insurance Agency and was the owner and operator, upon his retirement, he remained active in the business
Maynard loved wintering in Florida; he loved the beach, sunshine, and seafood. He liked to watch NASCAR races, especially the Daytona 500. More than anything, Maynard dedicated his life to his children.
Survivors include his children, David (Sharon) Ellison, Moline, Anne Subaric, Fort Myers FL, and Amy (Chad) Vinzant; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Tegtmeier, Nikolas Subaric, Anna Vinzant, Andrew Ellison, Tommy Subaric, Sarah Vinzant, Audrey Ellison, Grace Vinzant; siblings, Timmy (Martie) Ellison, and Susie (Jack) Carson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Cheryl (Kenny) Maner and Jane Allen.
Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 1, 2020.