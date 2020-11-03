Evelyn M. Colter

December 28, 1928 - November 1, 2020

Geneseo - Evelyn M. Colter, 91, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living, Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and a service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn Colter Memorial Fund.

Evelyn was born December 28, 1928, the daughter of Lars and Mae (Christenson) Sundvall in Osco, IL. She graduated from Orion High School. She married A. Wayne Colter on August 6, 1950, in Orion, IL. Evelyn was a homemaker, and also employed with the Geneseo Republic for fifteen years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, taught Sunday School at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo, and enjoyed quilting and spending winters in Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wayne; son, Gary (Rebecca) Colter; grandchild, Scott (Tracy) Colter; great-grandchildren, Keith Colter, Jenna Colmer, Neo Colter, and Xanthia Colter; great-great-grandchildren, Jordian Perez, Kevin Colter, and Jaela Perez; and sister, Violet Schaeffer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Sundvall, and grandson, Kevin Colter.