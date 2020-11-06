Jerry Edward Mascari

April 7, 1954-October 28, 2020

Jerry Edward Mascari, 66, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born and spent his early years in Beech Grove, Indiana. His family later moved to East Moline, Illinois and he graduated from United Township High School in 1973. While in high school he earned his Pilot License and enjoyed flying for many years. Much of his family still lives in the East Moline area and he tried to visit them as often as possible.

Jerry attended Back Hawk College in Moline, Illinois and studied electrical engineering. He started working for Chrysler as an electrician in 1997 and was an electrician there until his retirement 3 years ago. He liked camping, fishing and boating and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He survived by his wife of 14 years, Susan Mascari; his Mom, Lucann Mascari; his two children, Anthony Mascari and Nikki Segura; five siblings, Virginia Peterson, Yvonne Mascari, Joseph Mascari, Albert Mascari and Rocci Mascari; four grandchildren, Echo Mascari, Leo Mascari, Cameron Hewitt and Cason Hewitt; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mascari and two sisters, Cathy Ruetten and Loraine Nedza.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society

An open house with a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at South Creek Church of God in Kokomo, Indiana from 5pm-7pm on Friday November 6th. The memorial service will take place at 6pm. 5937 S Park Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.