D. James Runyon

October 18, 1928-November 4, 2020

ALEDO-D. James Runyon, 92 of Aledo, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Brookstone of Aledo.

Donald James was born on October 18, 1928 in Delavan, Illinois to Donald & Ethel (Dick) Runyon. He served his country in the United States Army. Jim received his Bachelor's degree from DePauw University and his Master's degree from the University of Illinois. He married Barbara Sandquist on November 18, 1956 in Aledo, Illinois.

Jim began his working career as the Mercer County Farm Bureau manager before going into Banking. He retired from The National Bank of Aledo after many years of service. Jim was active in the Aledo community with the Aledo Exchange Club; the Mercer County History Forum; the Essley Noble Museum Board of Directors and as Sunday School teacher, trustee and other committees with the United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and studying history, especially the Civil War.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; children: Ann Runyon of Aledo; Kay Runyon of Susanville, CA; Vince (Stacy) Runyon of McNeal, AZ; grandchildren: Kenna and Jack Duncan; NaRayah, Abigail, Hannah, Noelani, Briscoe, Esther and Bethany Runyon; and 2 sisters: Wilma (Fred) Minner of Port St. Lucie, FL and Melba Aaron of Watseka, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.