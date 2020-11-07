Daniel J. Pepping

July 13, 1956 - November 4, 2020

Geneseo - Daniel J. Pepping, 64, of Geneseo, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Emergency Department, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. As per Dan's request, there will be no services held. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Daniel Pepping Memorial Fund.

Daniel was born July 13, 1956. He graduated from Moline High School, class of 1975. Dan worked at Shell gas station, Jewel, Eagle Food Store #133, Moline, International Harvester, East Moline Plant, and Valley Vending. Dan enjoyed all kinds of music, especially the Beatles, Pink Floyd, and the Moody Blues. He was a beautiful singer, singing in local pageants through the years. He was a cartoon artist and many of his works were published in the Beatles Fans Unite Fanzine. He enjoyed cars. Dan loved going to the Fests for Beatles Fans each year in Chicago with his wife. He had a vast amount of Beatle friends and music friends. Dan met Debbie, his wife, June 17, 1977. He asked her to marry him 3 days later. They were married July 1, 1978, in East Moline.

Survivors include the love of his life, Deborah, of 42 years; brothers, Mike (Kim) Pepping, John (Debby) Pepping, and Bill (Laurie) Pepping; sister-in-law, Catherine (Scott) Stinson; brother-in-law, Donald (Vicki) Hamer; and special nephews David Stinson, Joshua Stinson, Matthew (Megan) Hamer; and niece Megan (Daniel) Cruz Barrera.

Blood of my Blood, Bone of my Bone, I give you myself, that we two might be one, I give you my spirit till our life shall be done. Thank you, Dan, for loving me so well.

- Written by Dan's loving wife, Deborah.