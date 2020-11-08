Menu
Robert E. Summers
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020

Robert E. Summers

March 30, 1967-November 5, 2020

MOLINE-Robert E. Summers, 53, of Moline, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will be held 12:00PM Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Social distancing and facial coverings are required for attendance. Memorials may be made to the River Bend Food Bank. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline has charge of arrangements.

Robbie was born on March 30, 1967 in Rock Island, the son of Cliff and Phyllis (Kulas) Summers. He was currently employed at Moline Forge as a Quality Inspector. He enjoyed drinking Budweiser, fishing, guns and working. He was known for his huge heart and quirky sense of humor.

Survivors include his sister: Michelle (Chris) Smith of Silvis; niece, Anna, nephew, Jeremy; Elizabeth, special friends, Joe and Debra Wagner and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Illinois and North Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
, East Moline, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
