Richard Axel Hedman Lindstrom, 91, of Silvis formerly of Orion, IL, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care/Wellspire, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 10, 2020.