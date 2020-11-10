Barbara A. West

May 14, 1928-November 8, 2020

ALEDO-Barbara A. West, 92 of Aledo, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Avonlea Cottages in Milan. Graveside Services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born May 14, 1928 in Deerfield, IL to Emil and Annie Smith Juhrend. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1946 and married Ward W. West June 30, 1979 in Aledo. He died March 1, 2005.

She was employed at the Hall Shoe Store in Aledo as a clerk for 46 years, retiring in 1990.

Barbara was a member of the former United Presbyterian Church in Aledo for 50 years and was currently a member of the Sunbeam United Presbyterian Church and charter member of the Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed bowling, reading and especially Christmas with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandy (Terry) Hank of Aledo, 3 grandchildren, Derek (Nelson Capetillo) Bertelsen of Chicago; Jackie (Kyle) Leng of Owings, Maryland; Justin Hank of Aledo; 1 sister, Judith Hug of Moline, 1 brother, Albert (Clair) Juhrend of Spearfish, SD, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters: Peggy and Carol and one brother: William.