Mark W. Snyder

January 8, 1955 - November 9, 2020

Morrison - Mark W. Snyder, 65, of Morrison, IL, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison. Private graveside services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of Gibson-Bode Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie is in care of the arrangements.

Mark was born January 8, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Donald Wayne and Greta Lois (Magnuson) Snyder. He worked at Self Help Enterprises in Sterling, IL. Mark was a member of the Erie Christian Church. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs. He enjoyed watching westerns, and his favorite meal was McDonald's chicken nuggets. Mark's infectious smile would brighten your day no matter what mood you were in.

Mark is survived by his siblings, Dan (Jill Dillin) Snyder, Colona, Pam (Todd) Wirth, Erie, Tom (Tracy) Snyder, Hardin, MT, Sarah (Bob) Wiler, Davenport, IA; and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diana Snyder; and nephew, Nathaniel Snyder. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.