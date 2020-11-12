Duane M. Burnett

November 23, 1935-November 9, 2020

GENESEO-Duane M. Burnett, 84, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, IL. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. on Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, located at 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo, IL, 61254.

Duane was born November 23, 1935, the son of John and Ida (Schrieber) Burnett, in Geneseo. He attended Cambridge High School, graduating in 1953. He married Shirley Tomsic on June 14, 1958, in Kewanee, IL, and together they had three daughters. He was employed by IH Farmall as a machinist. Duane enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked fishing, boating, camping, and photography. He enjoyed working with his hands, building model airplanes, restoring his Ford Truck, a replica Model T, and building his family a camper. He coached his daughters Little League softball teams for years, winning the league in 1975, 1976, and 1977. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Shirley; his daughters, Laurie (Michael) Cahoon, Salado, TX, Rebecca (Timothy) Schmoll, Cambridge, IL, and Catherine Burnett, Geneseo; grandchildren, Jarret (Ashton) Schmoll, Lacey Billiet, Haley (Kyle) Conway, and Nathan Cahoon; great-grandchildren, Liam Schmoll, Evelyn Schmoll, Teigan Billiet, and Emery Conway; and brother-in-law, James Hauter, Metamora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida; his sister, Shirley Hauter; grandson, Jacob Cahoon; and a nephew, Joseph Hauter.