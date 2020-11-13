Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Louise Schwartz
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Betty Louise Schwartz

September 17, 1939-November 11, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Betty Louise Schwartz, 81, of East Moline passed away November 11, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30am Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Moline. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Mentally Handicapped of Moline.

Betty was born September 17, 1939 in Buffalo Prairie, IL the daughter of John and Irma Gaines Baldwin. She married Donald M. Schwartz in 1956. She worked at Servus Rubber as a utility worker and at Skrudland Photo in customer service. Betty enjoyed reading and was never without a book. She also enjoyed boating, traveling to Texas, and spending time with her family and grandson.

Survivors include her husband Don; son Donald M. II (Patti) Schwartz; grandson William "Bill" (Kelley) Schwartz and a brother Richard (Linda) Baldwin.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Dana Rinaldi.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave, Colona, IL 61241
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.