Roberta T. Berthoud

April 19, 1921-November 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Roberta T. Berthoud, 99, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Illinois Veteran's Home, La Salle, IL. Graveside services are 10 AM Tuesday at Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is from 8:30 until 9:30 AM at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family.

Roberta Jones was born on April 19, 1921 in Trenton, MO, the daughter of Woody and Effie (Davis) Jones. She married Robert "Frenchy" Berthoud on March 25, 1950 in Rock Island. He died December 31, 2001. Roberta had worked as a waitress at the East Moline and Moline American Legions. She also worked at John Deere Foundry and Project Now. She enjoyed playing bingo, serving Thanksgiving Dinners at the East Moline Legion and was proud to have been an election judge for many years. Roberta served in the Woman's Army Corps (WAC) during WWII. Roberta was a Die-Hard Cardinal Fan.

Survivors include her children; Robert Berthoud, Las Vegas, NV, Donald (Sue) Berthoud, Moline, Daniel (Gloria) Berthoud, Rock Island and Roberta L. Berthoud, East Moline, twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, sisters; Elnora (Robert) Hatcher, Nancy (Wes) Bland and Sally Morris, all of Trenton, MO and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, R.C., Jack and George; and sisters, Becky and Jenny.

