Donald L. "Slim" Ziegler

August 3, 1928-November 13, 2020

Donald L. "Slim" Ziegler, 92, of East Moline, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral services will be 10 am Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. The service will be live-streamed at that time at: https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Don was born August 3, 1928, in Luana, IA, the son of Weber and Louise (Miller) Ziegler. He attended school in Monona, IA. He married Mary Jo Feehan June 17, 1950, in St. Anne Catholic Church. She died September 27, 2020. After spending 70 years together they were only apart for 47 days. He retired from John Deere Plow Planter, Moline, after 30 years of service. He and Mary Jo had been active volunteers at St. Anne, especially helping with funeral luncheons. He enjoyed carpentry, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved his family.

Survivors include his children, Larry (Mary) Ziegler, East Moline, Don Ziegler, East Moline, Pamela Aring, Milan, IL, and Dave (Victoria Vrhel) Ziegler, Berwyn, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer Aring, Tammy Aring, Douglas Ziegler, Alison (Jason) Fuller, Ana Vrhel (fiancé, Tyler Stricker), and Alex Ziegler; siblings, Wilma (Paul) Barnhart, Garnavillo, IA, and Wayne Ziegler, Davenport, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Weber (Vera Mae) Ziegler Jr., Betty (Lloyd) Ellis, and Darwin Ziegler; and sister-in-law, Aurelle Ziegler.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy (formerly St. Anne School), East Moline.

The family would like to thank everyone at Hope Creek Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care.

