Leon A. Gibraith

September 29, 1941-November 12, 2020

Leon A. Gibraith, of Port Byron, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Leon was born on September 29, 1941 in Davenport, IA, the son of Velins and Evelyn (Murphy) Gilbraith. He retired as a Foreman at Oscar Meyer and also was a truck driver. Leon enjoyed wood carving, fishing, hunting, and working on cars.

Leon is survived by his children, Allen (Pamela) Gilbraith, Rick Gilbraith, Justin Gilbraith, Erica Rohde, and Annie Lybarger; grandchildren, Cody Grimm, Tiffany Grimm, James Gilbraith, Jessica Poole, Maria Gilbraith, Haley Gilbraith, Alex Echols, Ashley Echols, and Brandon Lybarger; numerous great grandchildren; and siblings, Donnie (Joan) Gilbraith and Carol Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Julie Grimm-Gilbraith.

