Michael L. Ryan

September 10, 1945-November 15, 2020

Private graveside services for Michael L. Ryan, 75, of Silvis, IL, will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Ryan died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport, IA.

Mike was born September 10, 1945, in Sigourney, IA, the son of John and Elsie (Tegethoff) Ryan. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, where he received several service medals. He married Mary Jo Wissbaum October 23, 1965, in Elizabeth City, NC. Mike had worked at Farmall, Rock Island, the Rock Island Lines and retired from Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, in 1987.

He enjoyed woodworking. He was a founding member of the Quad City Dog Obedience Club and loved all animals.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo; daughter Wendy (Andy) Rogers, Port Byron, IL; grandson, Brady Rogers; siblings, Kathryn Ryan, IA, and William Ryan, FL; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

