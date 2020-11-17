Kreg A. Harbaugh

January 10, 1960-November 14, 2020

SILVIS-Kreg A. Harbaugh, 60, of Silvis passed away November 14, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Funeral services will be private followed by burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Hero Street Memorial.

Kreg was born January 10, 1960 in Moline, IL the son of John and Betty King Harbaugh. He was a hard worker and worked many jobs including Wenger Truck Line, Murphy Brothers, Rock River Arms, and E&J Metals. He loved tinkering in his garage, especially fixing lawn mowers.

Survivors include his daughter Kori Swanson; stepson Erik Aitken Low; grandchildren Gunner and Kyler Harbaugh and Amber and Racheal Aitken Low and siblings Kevin (Kris) Harbaugh, Kelly (Pete) Mullesch, and Kerry (Cherie Wilson) Harbaugh.

Kreg was preceded in death by his parents.

