Beatrice M. Sandoval

February 17, 1928-November 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Beatrice M. Sandoval, 92, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home in the care of loving family. Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, where she was a member. In light of the COVID 19 crisis, the family intends on having a Celebration of Bea's Life at a later date.

Beatrice Martinez was born on February 17, 1928 in Bettendorf, IA, the daughter of Antonio and Petra (Pacheco) Martinez. The family moved to Mexico where she spent most of her childhood. She married Lorenzo T. Sandoval on May 24, 1950 in Peoria, IL. Beatrice worked for the former Moline Dispatch for 15 years and a few years in the cafeteria at Glenview Middle School, East Moline. She enjoyed drawing, gardening and crocheting. She also enjoyed ceramics, pottery and her extensive collection of angel art work. She was once featured on Iowa Public Television for her baking of Bunuelos pastries. Beatrice and her husband Lorenzo enjoyed the 90th Birthday Party held for them in Des Moines.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Lorenzo, sons; Lorenzo L (Robin Heinemann) Sandoval, Des Moines, IA, Roly M. (Hielkje) Sandoval, Vancouver British Columbia, Canada and Ricc D. (Dragana) Sandoval, Concord, CA, nine grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren and siblings; Esperanza Leinweber, Bettendorf, Antonio Martinez, Bettendorf, Angel Martinez, San Antonio, TX, Marta Martinez, San Antonio, Xavier Martinez, Monterrey, Mexico and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Josefina Sierra and Benita Alanis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com