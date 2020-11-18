Nicholas Joe Cavazos

November 13, 2020

Nicholas Joe Cavazos died Friday November 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the loving care of his sister surrounded in love by family and friends. Nick was born to Joseph and Lucinda Cavazos. He attended St. Anne's, U.T.H.S., and Black Hawk College. Nick worked at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois as a stagehand before traveling the world with Disney on Ice. He toured North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. After touring, Nick settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he resided for 13 years. He was the Technical Director at The Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts and also worked various shows defying gravity as a High Rigger. Nick moved back to the Midwest to work as a member of I.A.T.S.E. Local 85 stagehand union.

He was an ETCP Certified Rigger, OSHA Outreach Trainer in General Industry, served locally on the I.A.T.S.E. Training Committee teaching courses, and was the Political Action Chair until his diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer. Nick is survived by his father, Joseph, of San Antonio, Texas, his mother, Lucinda, and sister, Alisia, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his brother, Jason (Margie), of Japan. Also included in survivors are his beloved nieces and nephews, Dominic (Destiny) Cavazos, Claire and Ava Braggs, Namika, Ryusei, and Kylen Cavazos. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa and all those who helped us at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada. A special thanks and love go to Sherry Morse, Joe Goodall, and the members of I.A.T.S.E. Local 85 for the friendship, love, and support before, during, and after his illness. We'd also like to thank Edith and Patrick Glackin, and family, for their continued love, support, and hospitality to our family. Condolences can be sent to : PO BOX 230554, Las Vegas, NV 89105