Alberta G. DeDoncker
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Alberta G. DeDoncker

October 13, 1929-November 17, 2020

MOLINE-Alberta G. DeDoncker, 91, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline, where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10:00 am. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks and social distancing will be required at all services. Memorials can be made to Seton School or Girl Scouts.

Alberta was born October 13, 1929 in Johnson County, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Pauline (Schulze) Wieland. She married Robert DeDoncker on January 26, 1948 in Vallejo, CA. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2009.

Alberta worked as a sales representative for Avon.

Alberta was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Altar and Rosary Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Avon Honor Society. She enjoyed volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader for 50 years, cross stitching, knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader.

Survivors and (Spouses) include her daughters, Diane (Steve) Shelton, Urbandale, Mary Jo (Alan) Dhooge, Bettendorf, Paula DeDoncker, Moline, Lori DeDoncker, Moline, Lisa (Gregg) Logsden, MO, Amy (Chris Warling) DeDoncker, CO, Barbie DeDoncker, Moline; sons, Dwight (Glenda) DeDoncker, Port Byron and Rob DeDoncker, Moline; 18grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister, Edna Wieland, Bowling Brook, IL; brothers, Robert (Jeri), AZ and Jim (Karen), Rock Island. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Wieland and brother, Harold.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL 61265
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL 61265
Nov
20
Burial
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
