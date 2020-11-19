Lyndsay K.T. McAdams

November 18, 1985-November 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Lyndsay K.T. McAdams, 34, of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, in University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Services to celebrate Lyndsay's life will be announced at a later date when able to do so safely. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established for her children.

Lyndsay Krista Taylor McAdams was born November 18, 1985, in Moline, the daughter of Patrick and Leann (Richards) McAdams.

She was a great athlete and softball player. She was a great mom, whose children adored and loved her unconditionally. She will always be in our hearts and cherished through our memories. Her legacy will live on through her children. May she rest in peace among the Heavens in our Lord's embrace.

Lyndsay is survived by her three beautiful girls, Amiya McGhee, Ivyanna Woods, and Arianna Woods; sisters, Jennifer Marshall and Nicole McCormick; brothers, Kevin McCormick II and Zachary McAdams; grandmother, Judith Richards; grandfather, Ben McAdams; and aunts and uncles, Michelle Wells, Patricia Lipes, Brad Richards, Driesst McAdams, Len Harriss, Scott McAdams, and Sam McAdams. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick McAdams; grandfather, Jan Richards; grandmother, Marlene McAdams; aunt, Jill Hitchcock; and uncle, Benton McAdams.

Lyndsay's Journey Through Life

Earth is but a stopping point, somewhere along the way,

A place to learn to laugh and love, to dream a day away.

A place where we connect with those, we'll love forevermore,

A place made by the hand of God, to show us that there's more.

But our final destination, really not that far away,

Where each and every one of us, will meet again someday.

A place that is more beautiful, than you could ever dream,

A place where happiness abounds, on flight on angels wings.

A place that's filled with laughter, and never-ending love,

Our final destination is in Heaven up above.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.