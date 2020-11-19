Dr. Blaz Korosec

January 13, 1921 - November 11, 2020

East Moline - Dr. Blaz Korosec, 99, of East Moline, passed away November 11, 2020 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Private graveside services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. A celebration of life mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Blaz was born January 13, 1921 in DOB, Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia), a son of Blaz and Francis (Burja) Korosec. He married Anna Weitzer on January 17, 1950. She passed away January 14, 2016.

He served in the US Navy from 1955-1957 as a medical doctor, Lieutenant Commander.

He graduated from the Graz University in Austria. Then completed his speciality in Radiology in the United States.

He practiced medicine at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, and practiced Radiology at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Chicago, TB Sanitarium in Forest Park, and finally at Illini Medical Center (now Genesis) in Silvis before retiring. While at the VA Hospital, he was also a faculty member at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.

Blaz and Anna came to America on a Liberty ship with $50 in their pockets. He felt that the United States was a wonderful place of opportunity and something not to be taken for granted. He was a great influence on his children teaching them to be educated, humble, good, and to give back to society.

Survivors include his children: Thomas Korosec of Chicago, Ann (Dr. Ross) Couwenhoven of Monkton, MD, and Barbara (Kenneth) Henriksen of Louisburg, KS; and 3-grandchildren: Annie, Mark and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a son, Mike in 1991.