Philip M. Minneci

May 5, 1951-November 7, 2020

Philip M. Minneci, 69, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away at home Saturday, November 7, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born May 5, 1951, in Ottawa, Illinois, the son of Philip P. and Mary Anne Minneci. He attended Ottawa Marquette High School and graduated from Illinois State University in 1973 with a degree in Education. He spent the first 13 years of his career at Sherrard High School in Illinois. On August 1, 1981, he married Kim Krahl; they have two children. In 1986, he moved his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he taught high school history, and went on to get his Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University.

Phil spent a total of 46 years in education. He taught for several years in the classroom, coached football and wrestling, sponsored student clubs and organizations, and then became an Administrator for 20 years. After retirement he went back into the classroom and finished his career doing what he loved - teaching U.S. History. His students brought him great joy. He challenged them to challenge themselves, to develop a good work ethic, to be good students. He loved watching them get as excited about learning as he was about teaching.

Fishing was something he found relaxing; and, anyone who knew him would tell you that a good weekend could be made even better if it involved a garage sale or two.

He is survived by his wife Kim; daughter Jennifer Minneci (Dave Newell) of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Christopher Minneci, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters Kathy (Pat) Farrell of Princeton, Illinois, Teresa (Ed) Schaibley, and Annette (Steve) Thrush, both of Marsielles, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Food for the Poor Foundation.