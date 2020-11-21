Willeane Alta (Wilsey) Sperry Schave

February 25, 1933-November 18, 2020

Willeane Alta (Wilsey) Sperry Schave, 87, Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away November 18, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home.

She was born on February 25, 1933 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Guymon "Dutch" and May (Johnson) Wilsey. She graduated from Keokuk High School, class of 1950 and Western Illinois University in 1954, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She worked as a substitute teacher at United Township High School in East Moline. Willeane enjoyed music, dancing, socializing and she especially loved visits with friends and family.

She married Eddie Joe Sperry in an elaborate ceremony in Keokuk on August 3, 1952. Together they had four daughters; Denise, Rheta, Margo, and Andrea. Eddie Joe preceded her in death in 1992.

Willeane married Vergil Schave in East Moline on March 20, 1999. Vergil preceded her in death in 2003.

Willeane was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Rose Chapter in Silvis, IL a 50+ year member of the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary (State President from 1966-1967), and a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion, DAVA and VFW Auxiliaries.

She is survived by her sister, Lila Kimball, Milwaukee, WI, daughters; Denise (David) Labatt of Pekin, IL, Margo Sperry, Bettendorf and Andrea McBride, Mountain Home, grandchildren; Kristopher (Stephanie) Sperry, Mountain Home, Michelle (Brian) Tomlinson, Pekin and Corey Mills, Pekin, step grandchildren; Tricia New and Tammy (John) Hollister, and great-grandchildren; Daegan, Trevin, Krisandra, Kirsi, Kai, and Silas Sperry, Adalynn and Cailynn Clonts, Alexia, Brian and Vaylen Tomlinson, Samantha New, Connor and Kathryn Haley, JJ and Jessica Hollister, Belicia and Jorge Gutierrez, RayLynn Mills and Jaiden Kiebler.

In addition to her husbands, Willeane was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rheta Sperry and grandchildren Aaron Mills and Amy McBride.

In light of the Covid 19 Crisis, private family services will be held and burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed at 2PM Tuesday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

Memorial may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com