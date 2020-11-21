Thomas Richard Vaner Martin

September 29, 1944-November 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas Martin, 76, of Davenport, IA, died Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, in Davenport, IA.

Services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at Wendt Funeral Home, at 12:00pm, with visitation prior to service beginning at 10:00am - 12:00pm. Followed by burial at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in Rock Island, IL.

Memorials may be made to the family .

Thomas was born in Moline, IL, on September 29, 1944, to Richard and Ruth (Vaner) Martin. He first married May Davis, married a second time to Evelyn Pierce and on December 28, 2013 he married Debbie J. Rhoades whom survives.

Thomas graduated from Moline High School. He worked at Montgomery Elevator for 35 years which is known now as Kone and also worked at Goodyear Tires. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1967 and was a member of AFL CIO International Union of Elevator Constructors.

Survivors include his spouse, Debbie J. Martin of Davenport, IA, daughters ; Tracy (Dale) Garcia of Moline, Christine Martin of Milan, Debra (Paul) Michaels also of Moline and Chanel Dawson Pfiffner of Davenport, sons; Richard T. Martin of Moline, Steve Schmidt and Ryan Rhoades both of Davenport, IA. Nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Tommy Martin and sister, Karen Strayer .

COVID Compliance Protocols will apply.