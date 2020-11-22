Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I'm sorry for the families loss of Jim. He was such a genuine person. I had such respect for him and his dedication to Holy Cross. His quiet laughter and smile you could always count on. God used Jim to further his kingdom that's a great legacy......