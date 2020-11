Margaret M. Sprague, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Geneseo, Illinois, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 23, 2020.