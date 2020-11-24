Irma Celia Engels

February 9, 1935 - November 22, 2020

Silvis - Irma Celia Engels, 85, of Silvis, passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to QC Animal Welfare Center or King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

Irma was born on February 9, 1935, in Galveston, TX, the daughter of Bernardo and Celia (Soto) Ponce. She married LeRoy O. Engels on July 11, 1959, in Rock Island. Irma and her mother started the Ice Cream Palace in 1965.

Survivors include her children, Leobardo Bautista, Kevin Engels, Terry Engels, Dina (Randy Miller) Engels; grandson, Troy (Sonya) Engels; special niece, Diane (Ron) Roffman; special neighbor and friend, Donna Hill; lifelong friend, Judy Shannon; and brother, Umberto Ponce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Alvelardo and Bernardo Ponce; and granddaughter, Brittany Engels.

Thanks for the compassionate care to the staff at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis and special thanks to granddaughter-in-law Sonya Engels.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.