Catherine M. Viren

December 18, 1949 - November 23, 2020

Rock Island - Catherine M. Viren, 70, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to the mass. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School.

Catherine was born December 18, 1949 in Davenport, the daughter of Wilbur R. and Virginia (Michalski) Lievens. She married John Joseph Viren on October 24, 1970 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Catherine graduated from Alleman High School in 1967. She received her BA from Western Illinois University and BS and Master's degrees from Marycrest College, Davenport. Catherine taught art for years at Colona Grade School and later worked as a Training Specialist in southern California at TRW Training Center and a public broadcasting station, KOCE.

Catherine enjoyed arts and crafts and was a floral designer for many years at Coleman's Florist. She loved dancing and painting in her early years. She loved working with children and had a passion for community engagement. Catherine especially loved her family.

Survivors include her husband, John; daughter, Victoria Viren, Chicago; grandson, Akhari Atwater and brother, Greg (Becky) Lievens, Aplington, IA.

