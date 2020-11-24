Raymond L. Bennett, Sr.

March 9, 1921-November 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Raymond L. Bennett, Sr., 99, of Rock Island, formerly of Milan, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

A live-streamed funeral service can be viewed by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Private burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan.

Raymond was born on March 9, 1921 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Parker Leonard and Emily E. (Gruber) Bennett. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and married Mabel Stoneburner on October 20, 1946 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2007. Raymond retired from John Deere Harvester after 42 years as a machine operator. He and Mabel were charter members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan. Raymond enjoyed RV camping, reading, gardening, and nature walks.

Those left to cherish Raymond's memory include his children, Larry Bennett, Moline, Rik (Paula) Bennett, Folsum, Calif., Jim Bennett, Rock Island, and Randy (Kelly) Bennett, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Kristin, Robin, Rachel, Kyle, Stephanie, Sarah, Jenna, and Evan; and great-grandchildren, Davon, Brenden, Braden, Lydon, Leonard, Bennett, and Benjamin.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel; parents; siblings and brothers and sister-in-law, Floyd (Janet) Bennett, Iola (Ray) Hammelman, Helen (Wendell) Coats, Louise (Jake) Hardi, and Alice Bennett; and daughter-in-law, Carol Bennett.

