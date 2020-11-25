Menu
Eldon Haines
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Eldon Haines

November 19, 1930-November 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Eldon L. Haines, 90, of East Moline, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia from COVID-19.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A, Moline.

Eldon was born November 19, 1930 in Colchester, IL, the son of Walter and Irene (Thrap) Haines. He married Darlene J. Kroeger on March 29, 1953 in Moline. He is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.

Eldon retired from the former Moline Heat and Construction in 1990 after 32 years of service. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 25.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children, Jim (Diane) Haines, Cape Coral, FL and Julie (Jim) DeGreve, Moline; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren: sisters, Evelyn (Ben) Rockwell, FL and Naomi Creasey, Woodstock, IL and brothers, Leonard and Wendell Haines of Colchester, IL. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Haines and a sister and 5 brothers.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 25, 2020.
