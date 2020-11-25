Evelyn Leonhart

December 11, 1918-November 24, 2020

The garage door is down; the lights are dimmed. The lady on the hill, Evelyn Leonhart, left this world on November 24, 2020, weeks before her 102nd birthday. She leaves many friends who would see the garage door up and stop to visit with her, help her, drive her, run errands, bring pie all making her life easier and full of surprises. She was always available to listen with a kind heart and without judgement. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn (Harold) Silvester of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Pamela (James) Girard of DeForest, Wisconsin. Evelyn loved her daughters totally and was so proud of them and all they did and all they accomplished. She also was proud of her nieces Jan, Jeanne, and Joan Offerle of Texas and Missouri.

Evelyn was a 100+ year resident of Geneseo working at the telephone company while in high school and again later when her girls were in college. She worked with her husband, Lyle, at the Offerle Oil Company Philips 66 gas station until he left there and went into real estate. She and Lyle were married for 51 years and later in life enjoyed traveling to South America, Asia, Europe, Wisconsin, and cruising through the Panama Canal. Evelyn was baptized at the Geneseo Presbyterian Church becoming a member at the age of 17 and remaining an active member until her death – over 80 years!

Marilyn and Pam wish to thank her many friends for taking such good care of her over the years. Special thanks to Gail and Steve Ebens and family, cousins Gordon and Barbara Clark, Joyce Strohman, Gary Cathelyn, the Deaconesses of the Presbyterian Church, and to so many others who brightened her days and helped her stay in her home on the hill all these years (since 1954!). Thanks, are also sincerely given to the staff at Allure of Geneseo for their special care of a special lady.

Because of the pandemic, a private, graveside service will be held. Saint Evelyn was a treasure, a guiding light, and an example to us all on how to live each day to its fullest. She will be missed but remembered with love. Memorials and gifts may be made to the family for distribution.