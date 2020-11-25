Menu
Earnestine Lomax

Earnestine Lomax

November 22, 2020

MOLINE-Earnestine Lomax, 86, of Moline, passed away November 22, 2020 at St. Anthony's Care Center, Rock Island.

A live-streamed private funeral will be broadcast, (wheelanpressly.com/live-stream), 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27. Private burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Surviving are her children, Maude Lomax Anderson, Patricia Simmons, Franklin, Arthur, Darlene and Darnell Lomax, and their families; and a host of nieces, nephews, and additional family.

Her parents, husband, Walter Lomax, Sr. and a son, Walter, Jr. preceded her in death.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral
11:00a.m.
wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
