Essie D. Krantz

August 15, 1922-November 24, 2020

Private funeral services for Essie D. Krantz, 98, of East Moline, IL, will be 1 pm Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Mrs Krantz died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Essie Krantz was born August 15, 1922, in Hartford City, IN, the daughter of Frank and Amanda (Kesti) David. She married Walter T. Krantz August 9, 1942, in East Moline. He died in 1978. Essie retired in 1982 from the former John Deere Foundry, East Moline. She was a member of the Women's Pilot Club.

Survivors include her children, Joyce (Richard) Michels, Arroyo Grande, CA, and Thomas Krantz (Sharon Randolph) Sitka, AK; grandchildren, Sean Krantz Breckenridge, CO and Courtney (Jared) Olmsted, Castle Rock, CO; and great grandchildren, Wayde and Rye. Also her nephews Mark Kienle of Moline, IL, David (Anna) Mellott of Custer SD, and Wayne (Ester) David of Spring TX. And nieces Karen (Scott) Ferguson of Lincoln IL, Karen (John) Chantry of Winthrop Harbor IL, Lisa Lockheart of Moline IL, Mary (Mary) VandeVoorde of Milan, IL, Shelley (Hank) Barrera of Harrison AR, Diane (Tom) Lau of Cypress CA, Laurel Pearson of Elmhurst IL, and Julie (Don) Dawkins of North Fort Myers FL. Also her dear friends Marilyn Morley of Moline IL, and Denise Wheatley of East Moline IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Helen Freece, Suzanne Kienle, Velma Mellott, Emmett David and Frank David Jr.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church.