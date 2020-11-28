James C. Martel

September 12, 1952-November 24, 2020

James C. Martel, 68, Moline, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be live-streamed at 10AM Wednesday at: https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

James was born on September 12, 1952 in Moline, the son of Paul and Victoria (Moreno) Martel. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1970. He was a diesel mechanic for National Railway. Jim enjoyed umpiring, coaching his boys Little League teams and basketball. He found great joy in his grandchildren. Jim enjoyed traveling with his brothers and was a Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include his sons, Jason (Brenda) Martel, Moline, Bret Martel (Jenny Rios), East Moline and Brandon (Alissa) Martel, Cordova, grandchildren; Nickolas, Devin, Austyn, Alex, Morgan, Shane, Ava and Brynlee, great-granddaughter; Layla, siblings; Andrew Martel, Rock Island, Daniel Martel, Orlando, FL, Joseph (Pat) Martel, East Moline, Stanley Martel, Aurora, CO, Anita (Terry) Burke, San Antonio, TX, Matthew Martel, Moline, Paul (Sue) Martel Jr., West Palm Beach, FL, and Micah (Brenden) Kennedy Martel, Los Angeles, CA and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert, Donald, Marshall, Denise and Reuben.

