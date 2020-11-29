Menu
Jerry L. Hoyle
Jerry L. Hoyle, 70, of Milan, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dear friend.....we are so very heartsick that Jerry was called home, and yet so thankful that he is now pain-free. Tom and I liked him from the first moment we met and our affection for him only grew. I personally will miss his wonderful sense of humor the most. I know you are a strong lady, but even strong ladies need a shoulder in our times of sorrow. We are here for you whenever you need us. Prayers of strength and courage are coming your way. May he rest peacefully. We love you Bevvy!
Phyllis Lingafelter
November 29, 2020