Dear friend.....we are so very heartsick that Jerry was called home, and yet so thankful that he is now pain-free. Tom and I liked him from the first moment we met and our affection for him only grew. I personally will miss his wonderful sense of humor the most. I know you are a strong lady, but even strong ladies need a shoulder in our times of sorrow. We are here for you whenever you need us. Prayers of strength and courage are coming your way. May he rest peacefully. We love you Bevvy!

Phyllis Lingafelter November 29, 2020