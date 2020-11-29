Kenneth D. Johnson

July 12, 1934 - November 25, 2020

East Moline - Kenneth D. Johnson, 86, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

A private graveside service will be held at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made and sent to Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.

Kenny was born on July 12, 1934, in Langdon, ND, to Alfred and Edna (Rustan) Johnson and raised on a wheat farm. In high school he met and married his high school sweetheart, Vivian in 1953. He graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of North Dakota in 1956. After graduation, he moved to East Moline, IL, and he went to work for International Harvester/Case. He worked for the company for over 40 years in Test & Development, and spent time working on the highly successful Axial Flow combine. Ken was a charter member of Homewood Evangelical Free Church in Moline, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian, children, Don (Annette), David, Diane (Eric) Schanze, Debra (Mike) L?Estrange, and Dale (Kallie); brothers, Larry (Jean), Linden (Helen), and Orin (Ardelle). He enjoyed his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Alfred and Edna Johnson.

