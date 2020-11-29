Lois Leif

August 30, 1928-November 21, 2020

ORION-Lois Leif, 92, of Orion, passed away, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island from complications of Covid-19.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family graveside services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Swedona Lutheran Church.

Lois was born on August 30, 1928 in Coal Valley, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Frances (Branberg) Cook. She married Leo W Leif on May 18, 1946, in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2002. Lois was a self-employed beautician for 46 years and retired in 2004. She was the oldest active member in her church. She took part in the WELCA circle, the Swedish smorgasbord, ice cream social, as well as many different committees at church. Lois was a gold star mother, a member of the Orion VFW Auxiliary, former Opheim American Legion Auxiliary, and the Orion American Legion Auxiliary. She was an accomplished seamstress being well known for her appliqued sweatshirts. She loved to bake, her specialties being coffee cakes, pies, and peanut brittle. She was a very generous, caring person, and especially enjoyed family gatherings.

Survivors include her daughters, Dianna (Jim) DeBaillie, Orion, Jill Hoke, Moline; 8 grandchildren, Randy (Cindy) DeBaillie, Rob (Heather) DeBaillie, Tony (Nikki) DeBaillie, Jeremy (Mandi) Kruse, Jason (Nikki) Kruse, Jessica (Travis) White, Justin Leif, and Krystal (Sam) Wilson; 17 great grandchildren and was lovingly expecting her 18th great grandchild; sisters, Mary Johnson, Orion, and Rose Nepple, Moline; brother, Marvin (Kathy) Cook, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; 2 sons, Michael and Joel; 3 brothers, William Cook, Ray Cook, and Donald Cook.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.