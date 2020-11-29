Florence M. Swemline

December 27, 1923-November 24, 2020

Florence M. Swemline, 96, of Geneseo formerly of Colona, passed away, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

Private services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Florence was born on December 27, 1923, in Fort Madison, IA, the daughter of John N. and Minnie (Marten) Nelson. She married Hugh Swemline on April 5, 1940, in Davenport, IA. Florence was a charter member of the Green Rock Open Bible Church where she was very active for many years. She also attended New Hope Baptist Church in Coal Valley. Florence loved her family, quilting, gardening, ice-cream and M&M's.

Survivors include her children, Larry Swemline, Colona, IL, Marilyn Holmes, Smyrna,TN, Starr Swemline, Coal Valley, IL, Barbara Bankson, Murfreesboro, TN, Paul Swemline, Colona, IL, Carole Swemline, Pasadena, CA, and Gail Rasso, Vinton, IA; 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh, in December of 1995.

